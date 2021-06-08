Dr. Kapila has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bardev Kapila, MD
Overview of Dr. Bardev Kapila, MD
Dr. Bardev Kapila, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Kapila's Office Locations
B. Kapila PC40 Hurley Ave Ste 15, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 338-1825
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Prompt and competent ear wax removal for several years now. Happy to recommend!
About Dr. Bardev Kapila, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 63 years of experience
- English
- 1013930049
Education & Certifications
- GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kapila accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kapila has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapila. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapila.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapila, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapila appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.