Dr. Bari Byrd, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Raleigh, NC.
Kamm Mckenzie OBGYN3805 COMPUTER DR, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 781-6200
Kamm Mckenzie - Obgyn10880 Durant Rd Ste 224, Raleigh, NC 27614 Directions (919) 781-6200
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Dr. Byrd was so encouraging and helpful when I had my first. She kept things upbeat and let me know that I could do it. I couldn't have done it without her--I love Dr. Byrd!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Dr. Byrd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Byrd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Byrd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Byrd has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Byrd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Byrd. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byrd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Byrd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Byrd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.