Dr. Barinder Bassi, DPM
Dr. Barinder Bassi, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Tahlequah, OK. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Des Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center and is affiliated with W W Hastings Indian Hospital.
Cherokee Nation W.w. Hastings Indian Hospital100 S Bliss Ave, Tahlequah, OK 74464 Directions (918) 207-3780Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- W W Hastings Indian Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
This guy knows what he is doing plain and simple. I went years seeing another Dr and no luck healing wounds. he is smart and professional and had me healed in no time compared to open would for months somewhere else. These reviews are always bad because it is Hastings but that's expected. They don't give too many good dr's and you have to wait a while to get in or even as you sit and wait for your appt time. I don't mind waiting, I'll wait for good care any day over being in a hurry.
- Podiatric Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Our Lady Of Mercy Medical Center (Montefiore Medical Center North Division)
- Des Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center
- Foot Surgery
