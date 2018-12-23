See All Pediatric Endocrinologists in New York, NY
Dr. Barney Softness, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
3.4 (8)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Barney Softness, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Softness works at ACN West - AIM Practice - East in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ACN West - AIM Practice - East
    1150 Saint Nicholas Ave, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Counseling




Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Short Stature Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Amerihealth
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareOregon
    CareSource
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Community Health Choice
    Connecticare
    EmblemHealth
    Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Fidelis Care
    Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    Health Net
    HealthPlus
    HealthPlus Amerigroup
    Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    Humana
    Husky Health
    inHealth
    INTotal Health
    Locals (any local)
    MagnaCare
    Medica
    Medicaid
    Medicare
    Midwest Health Plan
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    MVP Health Care
    Neighborhood Health Plan
    Oxford Health Plans
    Peach State Health Plan
    POMCO Group
    Simply Healthcare Plans
    Staywell (Wellcare)
    UnitedHealthCare
    Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 23, 2018
    About Dr. Barney Softness, MD

    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1144248519
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|Ny Hosp Cornell
    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    Internship
    • Babies Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barney Softness, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Softness is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Softness has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Softness has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Softness works at ACN West - AIM Practice - East in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Softness’s profile.

    Dr. Softness has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Softness on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Softness. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Softness.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Softness, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Softness appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

