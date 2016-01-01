Dr. Blaue has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barrett Blaue, MD
Dr. Barrett Blaue, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School.
Caring Center For Women705 Generations Dr Ste 101, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (830) 387-4790
Caring Center for Women PA1305 Wonder World Dr Ste 209, San Marcos, TX 78666 Directions (512) 353-6400
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
Dr. Blaue accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blaue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Blaue. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blaue.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blaue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blaue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.