Dr. Barrett Cowan, MD

Fertility Medicine
4.0 (56)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Barrett Cowan, MD is a Fertility Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They completed their fellowship with Stanford University Hospital

Dr. Cowan works at Posterity Health in Lone Tree, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Posterity Health
    10103 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 213, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 679-8425
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • Littleton Adventist Hospital
  • Swedish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Infertility Treatment
Male Infertility
Microsurgical Epididymis Sperm Aspiration (MESA)
Treatment frequency



Infertility Treatment Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Microsurgical Epididymis Sperm Aspiration (MESA) Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Sperm Cryopreservation Chevron Icon
Testicular Sperm Extraction (TESE) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocele Repair Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Reversal Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Humana
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Dr. Barrett Cowan, MD

    Specialties
    • Fertility Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1831182203
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford University Hospital
    Residency
    • Stanford University Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barrett Cowan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cowan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cowan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cowan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Cowan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cowan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cowan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cowan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

