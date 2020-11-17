Overview

Dr. Barrett Johnston, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with North Oaks Medical Center.



Dr. Johnston works at Interventional Pain Institute, Baton Rouge, LA in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.