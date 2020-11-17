Dr. Barrett Johnston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barrett Johnston, MD
Overview
Dr. Barrett Johnston, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with North Oaks Medical Center.
Locations
Interventional Pain Institute LLC9001 Summa Ave Ste 346, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 769-3636
Interventional Pain Institute, Baton Rouge, LA9456 Jefferson Hwy Ste B, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 769-3636
Hospital Affiliations
- North Oaks Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Johnston and his staff are both great! I recommend them to anyone in Pain!
About Dr. Barrett Johnston, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1962602250
Education & Certifications
- Harvard/bwh
- Earl K Long Medical Center
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- California Polytechnic State University
- Anesthesiology
