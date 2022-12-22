Dr. Barrett Tolley, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tolley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barrett Tolley, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Barrett Tolley, DDS
Dr. Barrett Tolley, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Maryland / Baltimore College of Dental Surgery.
Dr. Tolley works at
Dr. Tolley's Office Locations
Oral & Facial Surgery Center of Tallahassee3330 CAPITAL OAKS DR, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 386-4602Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Oral & Facial Surgery Center of Marianna4293 Lafayette St, Marianna, FL 32446 Directions (850) 629-4121Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Good. Oscar was pleasant and gave a detailed account of what I can generally expect... and the Pretzels were AWESOME!
About Dr. Barrett Tolley, DDS
- Dentistry
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356362149
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
- University of Maryland / Baltimore College of Dental Surgery
- Florida State University
Dr. Tolley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tolley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Tolley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Tolley works at
Dr. Tolley speaks Spanish.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Tolley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tolley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tolley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.