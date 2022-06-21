Dr. Barrett Wallis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barrett Wallis, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Barrett Wallis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Crystal River, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Cornell University Medical College|Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, HCA Florida Citrus Hospital and Bravera Health Seven Rivers.
Advanced Gastroenterology6152 W Corporate Oaks Dr, Crystal River, FL 34429 Directions (352) 632-6325
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
- Bravera Health Seven Rivers
He is an outstanding physician. He is highly knowledgeable, skilled and genuinely cares about his patients. I would highly recommend him to my family and friends.
About Dr. Barrett Wallis, MD
- 44 years of experience
- English
- State University of New York - Stonybrook|State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- Rutgers|University of Michigan
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor|University of Michigan Hospitals
- Cornell University Medical College|Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Wallis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wallis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wallis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wallis has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wallis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallis.
