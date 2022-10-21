Dr. Barrie Weinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barrie Weinstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barrie Weinstein, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Hospital
Dr. Weinstein works at
Locations
-
1
Mount Sinai Health System - Department of Endocrinology5 E 98th St, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-3422Monday1:30pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weinstein?
Dr. Weinstein was everything one could possibly hope for in a physician, but in mid 2021 left to join an elitist practice which does not accept AOB or insurance rates. Worse still, I was referred to an endocrinologist who has proven to be an unresponsive disaster.
About Dr. Barrie Weinstein, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1851559694
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weinstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weinstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weinstein works at
Dr. Weinstein has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Hypercalcemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weinstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.