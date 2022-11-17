See All Orthopedic Surgeons in West Des Moines, IA
Dr. Barron Bremner, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (58)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Barron Bremner, DO

Dr. Barron Bremner, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathy and Surgery and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.

Dr. Bremner works at Des Moines Orthopaedic Surgeons in West Des Moines, IA with other offices in Carroll, IA and Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Bremner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Des Moines Orthopaedic Surgeons PC
    6001 Westown Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 224-1414
    Monday
    7:45am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Des Moines Orthopaedic Surgeons
    311 S Clark St Ste 285, Carroll, IA 51401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (712) 792-2093
  3. 3
    Des Moines Orthopaedic Surgeons PC
    1301 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 213, Des Moines, IA 50316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 263-9696
  4. 4
    Orthopaedic Outpatient Surgery Center
    1600 60th St, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 224-5232

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bicep Repairs Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • HAP Insurance
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Barron Bremner, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134106396
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University College Of Osteopathy and Surgery
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barron Bremner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bremner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bremner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bremner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bremner has seen patients for Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bremner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Bremner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bremner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bremner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bremner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

