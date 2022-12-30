Overview of Dr. Barron Fishburne, MD

Dr. Barron Fishburne, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Fishburne works at CAROLINA RETINA CENTER in Columbia, SC with other offices in Sumter, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Cysts, Retinoschisis and Macular Edema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.