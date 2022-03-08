See All Dermatologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Barry Abraham, MD

Dermatology
1.7 (27)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Dr. Barry Abraham, MD is a Dermatologist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Abraham works at Northeast Dermatology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Northeast Dermatology Associates
    9501 Roosevelt Blvd Ste 506, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 676-7200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Burn Injuries
Sunburn
Dermatitis
Burn Injuries
Sunburn

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Mar 08, 2022
    Dr. Abrahams is a very knowledgeable doctor. I have been his patient for over 25 years.
    Yuri Faynberg — Mar 08, 2022
    About Dr. Barry Abraham, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 46 years of experience
    • English
    • 1811072606
    Education & Certifications

    • Temple Skin and Cancer Hospital
    • Jeff
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barry Abraham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abraham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abraham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abraham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abraham works at Northeast Dermatology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Abraham’s profile.

    Dr. Abraham has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abraham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Abraham. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abraham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abraham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abraham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

