Overview of Dr. Barry Altenberg, MD

Dr. Barry Altenberg, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They completed their residency with Metro Child and Adol Srvs



Dr. Altenberg works at Barry M Altenberg MD in Santa Fe, NM. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.