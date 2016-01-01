Dr. Barry Amos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Amos, MD
Overview
Dr. Barry Amos, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Novant Health Pender Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Amos works at
Locations
American Anesthesiology - Wilmington2520 Independence Blvd Ste 201, Wilmington, NC 28412 Directions (910) 507-2904
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Barry Amos, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1043215080
Education & Certifications
- Geo Washington University Hospital|Georgetown University Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Anesthesiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Pender Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
