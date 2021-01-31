See All Pediatricians in Monroeville, PA
Dr. Barry Asman, MD

Pediatrics
4.3 (11)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Barry Asman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Forbes Hospital and Upmc East.

Dr. Asman works at Allergy & Asthma Care Center in Monroeville, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy & Asthma Care Center
    2550 Mosside Blvd Ste 202, Monroeville, PA 15146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 372-9234

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Forbes Hospital
  • Upmc East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy

Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Asthma in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Asthma-Related Cough Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Urticaria Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cholinergic Urticaria Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Urticaria Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Eyelid Eczema Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hand Eczema Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Solar Urticaria Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Urticaria Due to Cold Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
X-Linked Agammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst BlueChoice, Inc.
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medica
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 31, 2021
    He is extremely sympathetic. He connects me with other phsyicians that can help me when he can. He is prompt with his appointments. He does not keep patients waiting for hours hoping that they are the next one to come in. He schedules visits. so that you are the only one he will see until the next patient comes in. This is a rare quality. Most physicians pack their patients in a small room. Hoping that they are the next one call. He makes calls to other phsicians when he cannot help you. So that you can find the right one for you.
    Mark Le Schack — Jan 31, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Barry Asman, MD
    About Dr. Barry Asman, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407801897
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Childrens Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Emory U Affil Hosps
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Alabama
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
