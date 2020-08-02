Dr. Barry Ballard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ballard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Ballard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Barry Ballard, MD
Dr. Barry Ballard, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary and Springhill Medical Center.
Dr. Ballard works at
Dr. Ballard's Office Locations
-
1
Surgical Association of Mobile, P.A.3 Mobile Infirmary Cir Ste 212, Mobile, AL 36607 Directions (251) 433-2609
-
2
Mobile Infirmary Association5 Mobile Infirmary Cir, Mobile, AL 36607 Directions (251) 435-2400
-
3
Limited To Official University Duties On2451 University Hospital Dr, Mobile, AL 36617 Directions (251) 471-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
- Springhill Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ballard?
Dr. Barry Ballard was a God send for me! After other doctors misdiagnosed me, Dr. Ballard assessed my condition and had a plan from the beginning on what to do and how to treat what I was dealing with. I am forever grateful for his expertise. He was compassionate, easy to talk to, very much so explained everything in detail, and a great listener. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Barry Ballard, MD
- General Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1881987014
Education & Certifications
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ballard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ballard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ballard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ballard works at
Dr. Ballard has seen patients for Ileus, Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ballard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ballard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ballard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ballard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ballard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.