Dr. Beaty has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barry Beaty, DO
Overview
Dr. Barry Beaty, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Beaty works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Beaty Business Spendthrift Trust1605 CLOVER LN, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Directions (817) 737-6464
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beaty?
For a number of years, Dr. Beaty treated me with monthly EDTA chelation treatments. He and his wife are something special to me. I have not had a heart event and I am nearly 83 years old. My family history of heart disease is very poor. My father died at age 74 of heart disease, his father died at age 58 of a heart attack, and my great-grandfather died at age 39 of heart disease. I consider Dr. Beaty outstanding in the field of medicine, and he was superior in giving the IV's. He has moved on and no longer gives Chelation, but he really contributed over the years to the good health of many people. Thank you, Dr. and Cindy Beaty! Paul Couch Tyler, Texas
About Dr. Barry Beaty, DO
- Family Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1013431691
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beaty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beaty works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Beaty. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beaty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beaty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beaty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.