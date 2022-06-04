Dr. Barry Bergman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bergman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Bergman, MD
Overview of Dr. Barry Bergman, MD
Dr. Barry Bergman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
Dr. Bergman's Office Locations
Bergman Pediatrics7777 Forest Ln Ste B224, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-7696
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Barry Bergman, MD
- Pediatrics
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
