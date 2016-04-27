Dr. Barry Berman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Berman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Barry Berman, MD
Dr. Barry Berman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with U South Fla Coll Med

Dr. Berman's Office Locations
1
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute1309 N Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 366-4100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Wellington1037 S State Road 7 Ste 303, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 366-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Berman is a wonderful and caring physician who truly cares about his patients and their care. He is brilliant and always looking for the newest, best treatment available. B
About Dr. Barry Berman, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1578556098
Education & Certifications
- U South Fla Coll Med
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Berman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berman accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Berman has seen patients for Bleeding Disorders, Polycythemia Rubra Vera and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Berman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berman.
