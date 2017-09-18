Overview of Dr. Barry Bertolet, MD

Dr. Barry Bertolet, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med|University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services.



Dr. Bertolet works at Cardiology Associates of North Mississippi in Tupelo, MS with other offices in Columbus, MS and Corinth, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.