Dr. Barry Blitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Blitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Barry Blitz, MD
Dr. Barry Blitz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Blitz works at
Dr. Blitz's Office Locations
-
1
21st Century Onclogy LLC Dba7451 Gladiolus Dr Ste A, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 689-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blitz?
My husband had some problems with his prostectomy performed in Ohio. Dr. Blitz fixed him and thank goodness he is not incontinenet due to this Doctors talent as a surgeon.
About Dr. Barry Blitz, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1043302383
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blitz works at
Dr. Blitz has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Blitz speaks Italian.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Blitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.