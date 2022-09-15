Overview of Dr. Barry Blitz, MD

Dr. Barry Blitz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Blitz works at Florida Urology Physicians in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.