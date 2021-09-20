Overview

Dr. Barry Blumenthal, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Blumenthal works at Medical Consultants of Florida in Aventura, FL with other offices in Miami Shores, FL and Davie, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.