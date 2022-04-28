Overview of Dr. Barry Boden, MD

Dr. Barry Boden, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Germantown, MD. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.



Dr. Boden works at The Orthopaedic Center in Germantown, MD with other offices in Rockville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.