Dr. Barry Boden, MD

Sports Medicine
4.8 (52)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Barry Boden, MD

Dr. Barry Boden, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Germantown, MD. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.

Dr. Boden works at The Orthopaedic Center in Germantown, MD with other offices in Rockville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Boden's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Orthopaedic Center
    12850 Middlebrook Rd Ste 307, Germantown, MD 20874 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 251-1433
  2. 2
    The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, The Orthopaedic Center - Rockville
    14995 Shady Grove Rd Ste 350, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 251-1433

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Adhesive Capsulitis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Adhesive Capsulitis
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Adhesive Capsulitis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain
Baker's Cyst
Broken Arm
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis
Clavicle Fracture
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Elbow Sprain
Foot Conditions
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Ganglion Cyst
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Hip Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Drainage
Knee Dislocation
Knee Disorders
Knee Fracture
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Neck Muscle Strain
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Plantar Fasciitis
Rib Fracture
Rotator Cuff Tear
Runner's Knee
Scapular Fracture
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spondylolisthesis
Stress Fracture of Foot
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 28, 2022
    Always , had a respectful, professional demeanor. Explained information for understanding. Answer questions with clarity.
    Charles Harper — Apr 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Barry Boden, MD
    About Dr. Barry Boden, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184713661
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • DUKE UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    • Duke University Med Center|Temple University Hospital
    Internship
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barry Boden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Boden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

