Dr. Barry Bodie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bodie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Bodie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Barry Bodie, MD
Dr. Barry Bodie, MD is an Urology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They completed their residency with Cleveland Clin Fdn
Dr. Bodie works at
Dr. Bodie's Office Locations
-
1
Medical Group of the Carolinas - Urology - Skylyn11 Doctors Park Dr, Spartanburg, SC 29307 Directions (864) 253-8055Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bodie?
Dr.Bodie is Thee Best Doctor and Urologist I have ever had. I have always received such excellent and top notch personal care. Dr.Bodie has always been there when I needed him no matter if it was early in the morning or late at night. There's been times that he has took care of me even when he was on vacation I was able to contact him. He is an incredible and an amazing Doctor and I highly recommend him to anyone who has kidney problems. In his exams he fully explains his findings and what steps he is going to take. I have Cystinuria and I depend on Dr.Bodie for his expertise and experience in treating me for my rare kidney disease like he does. I have been to quiet a few urologists in my time of having this disease and Dr.Bodie is The Best Urologist I have ever had the experience of having a Doctor that takes special and individual care like he does. Thank You Dr.Barry Bodie You Are The Greatest! I give You Five Stars!
About Dr. Barry Bodie, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1295736163
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clin Fdn
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bodie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bodie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bodie works at
Dr. Bodie has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Kidney Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bodie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bodie. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bodie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bodie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bodie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.