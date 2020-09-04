See All Urologists in Spartanburg, SC
Dr. Barry Bodie, MD

Urology
2.8 (20)
Map Pin Small Spartanburg, SC
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Barry Bodie, MD

Dr. Barry Bodie, MD is an Urology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They completed their residency with Cleveland Clin Fdn

Dr. Bodie works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Urology - Skylyn in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Kidney Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bodie's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Group of the Carolinas - Urology - Skylyn
    11 Doctors Park Dr, Spartanburg, SC 29307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 253-8055
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Stones
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Kidney Stones
Urinary Stones
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Kidney Stones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Barry Bodie, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cleveland Clin Fdn
    Residency

