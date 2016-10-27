Dr. Barry Brand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Brand, MD
Overview
Dr. Barry Brand, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Brand works at
Locations
-
1
Gastro Health - East Kendall9555 N Kendall Dr Ste 100, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 273-7319
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brand?
My mother was hopitalized in south miami hospital with a bleeding disorder. DR. Brand was her physician. He was very personable, caring, and has a wonderful sense of humor. But most of he was very through and advised us of everything he intended to do and took the time to explain and allowed us to ask any questions.. He gave us the pros and the cons. He did everything possible keeping my mom from having surgery. My mom is now at home no surgery. Thanks Dr. BRAND, YOU ROC. ????
About Dr. Barry Brand, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1982632469
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Hospital Med Center
- Michael Reese Hospital And Med Center
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brand has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brand accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brand works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Brand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.