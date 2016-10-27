See All Gastroenterologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Barry Brand, MD

Gastroenterology
4.0 (9)
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Barry Brand, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Brand works at Gastro Health - East Kendall in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1
    Gastro Health - East Kendall
    9555 N Kendall Dr Ste 100, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 273-7319

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Impedance Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Impedance Testing
Wireless pH Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Impedance Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dysphagia
Esophagitis
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
VAP Lipid Testing
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Abscess
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Achalasia
Anal or Rectal Pain
Autoimmune Diseases
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Tumor
Blood Disorders
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Celiac Disease
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Cirrhosis
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Dehydration
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Dysentery
Enteritis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diseases
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophageal Varices
Food Allergy
Food Poisoning
Gallstones
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastrojejunal Ulcer
Gastroparesis
Hemochromatosis
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatitis C
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Ischemia
Intestinal Obstruction
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Ischemic Colitis
Lactose Intolerance
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Malnutrition
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Pancreatitis
Peptic Ulcer
Pouchitis
Pyloric Stenosis
Reflux Esophagitis
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Stomach Diseases
Stomal Ulcer
Ulcer
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis
Unexplained Weight Loss
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Viral Enteritis
Viral Hepatitis
Vomiting Disorders
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 27, 2016
    My mother was hopitalized in south miami hospital with a bleeding disorder. DR. Brand was her physician. He was very personable, caring, and has a wonderful sense of humor. But most of he was very through and advised us of everything he intended to do and took the time to explain and allowed us to ask any questions.. He gave us the pros and the cons. He did everything possible keeping my mom from having surgery. My mom is now at home no surgery. Thanks Dr. BRAND, YOU ROC. ????
    Michelle Hawkins in Miami, FL — Oct 27, 2016
    About Dr. Barry Brand, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 55 years of experience
    • English
    • 1982632469
    Education & Certifications

    • Montefiore Hospital Med Center
    • Michael Reese Hospital And Med Center
    • Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
