Dr. Barry Bravette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bravette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Bravette, MD
Overview
Dr. Barry Bravette, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Bravette works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia1015 Chestnut St Ste 512, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
-
2
Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia1703 S Broad St Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Directions
-
3
Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia1809 W Oregon Ave Ste 200, Philadelphia, PA 19145 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bravette?
He's the best. Always on time, always veey attentive, always kind. I have rarely seen any doctor with so many 5 star ratings, he deserves every single one. I trust him completely.
About Dr. Barry Bravette, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1962404897
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bravette has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bravette accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bravette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bravette works at
Dr. Bravette has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bravette on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bravette. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bravette.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bravette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bravette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.