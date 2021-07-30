Overview

Dr. Barry Bravette, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Bravette works at Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.