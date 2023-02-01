Dr. Barry Brooks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brooks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Brooks, MD
Overview of Dr. Barry Brooks, MD
Dr. Barry Brooks, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
Dr. Brooks' Office Locations
Medical City Dallas Building D7777 Forest Ln Ste 300, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-7790
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is a wonderful doctor and is always kind, compassionate and courteous. I greatly appreciate him, and so does my family!
About Dr. Barry Brooks, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1912949868
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Internal Medicine, Medical Oncology and Oncology
