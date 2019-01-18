Overview of Dr. Barry Callahan, MD

Dr. Barry Callahan, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Callahan works at University Orthopedic Clinic in Tuscaloosa, AL with other offices in Pelham, AL, Gulf Breeze, FL and Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.