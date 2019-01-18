Dr. Barry Callahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Callahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Callahan, MD
Overview of Dr. Barry Callahan, MD
Dr. Barry Callahan, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Callahan's Office Locations
Univ. Orthopaedic Clinic P C.305 PAUL W BRYANT DR E, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 Directions (205) 345-0192
Baptist Health Centersoak Mountain120 Cahaba Valley Pkwy Ste 100, Pelham, AL 35124 Directions (205) 663-2103
The Andrews Institute1040 Gulf Breeze Pkwy Ste 204, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561 Directions (850) 916-8711
Baptist Medical Park9400 University Pkwy Ste 406, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 916-8711
Hospital Affiliations
- Dch Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Callahan in the space of two years performed carpal tunnel surgery on both of my hands. The procedure was a welcome relief to the pain. I remain pain free after five years.
About Dr. Barry Callahan, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1013989995
Education & Certifications
- Indiana Hand Center
- Indiana University Medical Center/ Riley Children's Hospital
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- King College, Bristol Tennessee
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Callahan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Callahan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Callahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Callahan has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Callahan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Callahan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Callahan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Callahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Callahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.