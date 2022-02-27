Overview of Dr. Barry Clark, DO

Dr. Barry Clark, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center and North Mississippi Health Services.



Dr. Clark works at Pee Dee Orthopaedic Associates in Florence, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.