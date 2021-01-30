See All Ophthalmologists in Gulf Breeze, FL
Dr. Barry Concool, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (67)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Barry Concool, MD

Dr. Barry Concool, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gulf Breeze, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Concool works at Clarkson Eyecare in Gulf Breeze, FL with other offices in Navarre, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Concool's Office Locations

    Clarkson Eyecare
    876 Gulf Breeze Pkwy, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 206-9810
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Clarkson Eyecare
    8050 NAVARRE PKWY, Navarre, FL 32566 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 206-8841
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
  • Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Astigmatism
Cataract
Senile Cataracts
Astigmatism
Cataract
Senile Cataracts

Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Watering Eyes Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • NCAS
    • PA Insurance Services
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (60)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 30, 2021
    The staff was very professional, and followed Covid protocol. I felt comfortable during both the consult and the Lasik surgery. The surgery itself went fantastic, no pain and the Dr Concool talked me through every step of the process.! Before I was nearly blind but now I can see 20/15!!! This is by far the best thing I have every done.
    — Jan 30, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Barry Concool, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 44 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1215060736
    Education & Certifications

    • American Soc Cat Refract Surgery
    • Mt Sinai Hospital
    • Nassau University MC SUNY Stony Brook
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barry Concool, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Concool is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Concool has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Concool has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    67 patients have reviewed Dr. Concool. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Concool.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Concool, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Concool appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

