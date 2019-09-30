Dr. Barry Crowe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crowe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Crowe, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Opelika, AL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med|University of Alabama At Birmingham and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center.
East Alabama Medical Center2000 Pepperell Pkwy, Opelika, AL 36801 Directions (334) 528-1720
Hospital Affiliations
- East Alabama Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Crowe?
Dr . Crowe came in and told me exactly what I needed and delivered . He put a aortic valve ( mechanical) and repaired my mitral . I was back at work in a week and a half . His team at Eamc did a fantastic job taking care of me . I passed on several surgeons before Dr Crowe . I’m completely satisfied 6 months after surgery.
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1710964739
- Carraway Medthodist Med Ctr|St Louis University
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med|University of Alabama At Birmingham
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Dr. Crowe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crowe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crowe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Crowe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crowe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crowe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crowe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.