Dr. Barry Degregorio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barry Degregorio, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center and OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.
Dr. Degregorio works at
Locations
Northwest Gastroenterology Clinic LLC1130 NW 22nd Ave Ste 410, Portland, OR 97210 Directions (503) 229-7137
Caresnw2801 N Gantenbein Ave, Portland, OR 97227 Directions (503) 413-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
- OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. DeGregorio is a great listener, skilled at making patients at ease and gifted in comforting and easing anxiety. He's thoughtful, thorough and kind. My first appointment with him was virtual. He asked lots of questions and was not rushed. WE decided, together, that further evaluation was prudent. During that exam he was wonderful. He explained everything before and after. His follow up care was great. I could not be happier with my experience.
About Dr. Barry Degregorio, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1205948726
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
