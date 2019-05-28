Dr. Barry Dibernardo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dibernardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Dibernardo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Barry Dibernardo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.
New Jersey Plastic Surgery29 Park St, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 509-2000
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
Listens attentively and even though. the waiting room is very busy, you are never rushed. He explains everything perfectly and is an incredibly competent and skilled surgeon.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- Albert Einstein College Med
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Dibernardo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dibernardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dibernardo speaks Russian and Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Dibernardo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dibernardo.
