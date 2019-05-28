See All Plastic Surgeons in Montclair, NJ
Dr. Barry Dibernardo, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.6 (31)
Map Pin Small Montclair, NJ
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Barry Dibernardo, MD

Dr. Barry Dibernardo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.

Dr. Dibernardo works at New Jersey Plastic Surgery in Montclair, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dibernardo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New Jersey Plastic Surgery
    29 Park St, Montclair, NJ 07042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 509-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clara Maass Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Benign Breast Disorders
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Diseases
Benign Breast Disorders
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Benign Breast Disorders Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyebrow Disorders Chevron Icon
Face Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 31 ratings
Patient Ratings (31)
5 Star
(19)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(9)
About Dr. Barry Dibernardo, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 39 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Russian and Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1164599262
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Albert Einstein College Med
Internship
  • Mount Sinai Medical Center
Medical Education
  • Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Barry Dibernardo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dibernardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Dibernardo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dibernardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dibernardo works at New Jersey Plastic Surgery in Montclair, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Dibernardo’s profile.

31 patients have reviewed Dr. Dibernardo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dibernardo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dibernardo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dibernardo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

