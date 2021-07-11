Overview

Dr. Barry Dobies, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.



Dr. Dobies works at BARRY F DOBIES MD PA in Saint Augustine, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.