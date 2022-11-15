Dr. Barry Donner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Donner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barry Donner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Donner works at
Locations
-
1
Saddleback Medical Group - Gastroenterology24221 Calle de la Louisa Ste 300, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 770-7163Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Digestive Care Center24411 Health Center Dr Ste 450, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Donner?
Very professional answered all my questions made me feel very comfortable with the procedures
About Dr. Barry Donner, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1679534796
Education & Certifications
- University of California Irvine
- Mercy Hospital and Medical Center
- Scripps Mercy Hospital-San Diego
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donner works at
Dr. Donner has seen patients for Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Donner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Donner speaks Spanish.
93 patients have reviewed Dr. Donner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.