Dr. Edison has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barry Edison, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Barry Edison, DO
Dr. Barry Edison, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
Dr. Edison's Office Locations
1
Barry J. Edison D.o. PC10 Industrial Way E Ste 102, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 477-1177
2
Invision Eyecare1 Highway 70, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (732) 905-5600
- 3 100 Drum Point Rd, Brick, NJ 08723 Directions (732) 477-7190
- 4 192 Jack Martin Blvd Unit B4, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 477-1177
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
i had ptosis of eyelid surgery done by Dr. Barry Edison. If anyone needs any type of eyelid surgery you will be blessed to have it done by Dr. Edison. He is an expert in this field and you could not find anyone better. And to top it all off he is the nicest guy. He is very caring and will spend as much time as possible to make surgery is done correctly. Thank you Dr. Edison. Joan C
About Dr. Barry Edison, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1447283510
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edison has seen patients for Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Edison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edison.
