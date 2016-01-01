Dr. Barry Efron, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Efron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Efron, DPM
Overview of Dr. Barry Efron, DPM
Dr. Barry Efron, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They completed their fellowship with American College Foot - Ankle Surgery
Dr. Efron works at
Dr. Efron's Office Locations
Podiatry Associates of Florida2140 Kingsley Ave Ste 12, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 272-7070Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 5:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Barry Efron, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1205823499
Education & Certifications
- American College Foot - Ankle Surgery
- Jacksonville General Hospital
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Efron has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Efron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Efron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Efron has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Efron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Efron. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Efron.
