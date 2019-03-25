Dr. Efros has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barry Efros, MD
Overview of Dr. Barry Efros, MD
Dr. Barry Efros, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Dr. Efros' Office Locations
Barry J Efros, M.d.95 Madison Ave Ste A04, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 540-8744
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Compassionate and caring rheumatologist! Office staff amazingly polite and friendly...willing to always go that extra step for the patient.
About Dr. Barry Efros, MD
- Rheumatology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1093879579
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Efros accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Efros. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Efros.
