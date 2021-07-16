Dr. Barry Eibschutz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eibschutz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Eibschutz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Barry Eibschutz, MD
Dr. Barry Eibschutz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of British Columbia Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Eibschutz's Office Locations
Barry Eibschutz, MD1039 Murray Ave Ste 200, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Directions (805) 781-0702
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Eibschutz is the best rheumatologist I have ever had. I drive 2 hours each way to see him and it is worth it. He is extremely knowledgable about new and emerging treatments and even treatments outside of his speciality. He is very friendly and personable. The environment is nice and the staff is friendly.
About Dr. Barry Eibschutz, MD
- Rheumatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1164464566
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn|Scripps Clinic
- University Of British Columbia Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eibschutz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eibschutz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eibschutz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eibschutz has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Temporal Arteritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eibschutz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Eibschutz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eibschutz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eibschutz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eibschutz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.