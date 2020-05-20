Overview of Dr. Barry Eppinger, DO

Dr. Barry Eppinger, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.



Dr. Eppinger works at Kidney Care Of Morris County in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.