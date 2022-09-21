Overview

Dr. Barry Faust Jr, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Faust Jr works at Faust Interventional Pain in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.