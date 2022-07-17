Overview of Dr. Barry Feldman, MD

Dr. Barry Feldman, MD is a Pulmonologist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Feldman works at Los Padres Specialty Center in Santa Maria, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.