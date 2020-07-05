Dr. Barry Fenton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fenton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Fenton, MD
Overview of Dr. Barry Fenton, MD
Dr. Barry Fenton, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.
Dr. Fenton's Office Locations
Live Oak Counseling Center3417 Gaston Ave Ste 815, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 520-7575
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor, genuinely cares! He is down to earth and I love his honesty and his has a great sense of humor!
About Dr. Barry Fenton, MD
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fenton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fenton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fenton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Fenton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fenton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fenton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fenton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.