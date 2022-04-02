Overview

Dr. Barry Finn, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Finn works at Rheumatology & Gastroenterology Assoc. PC in Brockton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.