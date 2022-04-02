Dr. Barry Finn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Finn, MD
Dr. Barry Finn, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Rheumatology & Gastroenterology Assoc. PC1 Pearl St Ste 1200, Brockton, MA 02301 Directions (508) 232-6465
Good Samaritan Medical Center235 N Pearl St, Brockton, MA 02301 Directions (508) 427-3000
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr Finn is both myself and my handicapped son’s gastroenterologist for several years.I trust him completely to care for our gastro health. I
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1083680375
- Northwestern Univ/McGaw Med
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Tufts U, School of Medicine
Dr. Finn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finn has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Liver Damage from Alcohol, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Finn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finn.
