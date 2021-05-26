See All Hematologists in Westfield, NJ
Dr. Barry Freeman, MD

Hematology
4.4 (13)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Barry Freeman, MD

Dr. Barry Freeman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Westfield, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Freeman works at Westfield Medical Group in Westfield, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.

Dr. Freeman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Westfield Medical Group
    505 E Broad St, Westfield, NJ 07090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 232-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anemia

Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 26, 2021
    Dr Freeman has been my primary care physician for more than 25 years. I am confident that he provides me with excellent medical care. He is highly proactive, providing outstanding preventive care and early diagnosis. He diagnosed a suspicious growth in my thyroid which was then successfully treated. He makes sure I go for regular colonoscopies, sends me for calcium scores to ensure good cardiac health, sends me for bone density scans, ensures I go for annual mamograms and gyn exams, ensures my vaccinations are up to date, and does very comprehensive bloodwork and urinalysis on me annually. Dr Freeman will always see me quickly for illnesses and makes it as easy as possible for me to get my prescriptions filled. I could not hope for a better primary care doctor than Dr Barry Freeman.
    Mary Jane Cheah — May 26, 2021
    About Dr. Barry Freeman, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 53 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760577761
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
