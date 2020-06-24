Dr. Barry Fung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Fung, MD
Overview of Dr. Barry Fung, MD
Dr. Barry Fung, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of British Columbia Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Dr. Fung's Office Locations
The Eye Institute of Silicon Valley2449 S King Rd Ste 10, San Jose, CA 95122 Directions (408) 238-1978
- 2 4906 El Camino Real Ste 206, Los Altos, CA 94022 Directions (650) 967-7834
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I really don't know what to say, many thanks, you are the greatest doctor I have seen!
About Dr. Barry Fung, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of British Columbia Faculty Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fung has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fung has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Glaucoma and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Fung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.