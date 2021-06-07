See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Boynton Beach, FL
Dr. Barry Gach, MD

Internal Medicine
3.3 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Barry Gach, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and Delray Medical Center.

Dr. Gach works at Florida Gastro Partners in Boynton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bgst Gi LLC
    1325 S Congress Ave Ste 211, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 498-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • Delray Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Diarrhea
Gastritis
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Diarrhea
Gastritis

Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Diarrhea
Gastritis
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Atony
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fibromyalgia
Food Poisoning
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Hip Sprain
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Indigestion
Insomnia
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Prostatitis
Purpura
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 07, 2021
    GREAT STAFF, DONT KNOWWHAT THE LAST REVIEW WAS ABOUT. GREAT DOCTOR, NURSE AND STAFF ALL EXCELLENT, CARING AND LISTENED.
    great — Jun 07, 2021
    About Dr. Barry Gach, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699700070
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barry Gach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gach has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gach works at Florida Gastro Partners in Boynton Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gach’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gach. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

