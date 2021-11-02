Overview of Dr. Barry Getzoff, DO

Dr. Barry Getzoff, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 63 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Jefferson Bucks Hospital.



Dr. Getzoff works at Arthritis Group in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.