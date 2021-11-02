See All Rheumatologists in Langhorne, PA
Dr. Barry Getzoff, DO

Rheumatology
4.2 (20)
Map Pin Small Langhorne, PA
Accepting new patients
63 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Barry Getzoff, DO

Dr. Barry Getzoff, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 63 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Jefferson Bucks Hospital.

Dr. Getzoff works at Arthritis Group in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Getzoff's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arthritis Group
    920 Town Center Dr Ste 30, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Health Net
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 02, 2021
    I have been with Dr. Getzoff for 24 yrs & would NEVER see anyone else for my multiple conditions. It's thanks to Dr. G that I know what I have, before him I was told something different at every appt & at those appts I would wait 2-3 hrs for a 5 min visit. Dr. G is the most caring & knowledgeable Dr I have ever known. He takes the time at every appt to listen to my concerns & addresses each one with me making sure to explain what's going on & why. I trust him so much that my daughter will see him after she's discharged from Pediatric Rheum. I tell everyone I know what a great Dr he is & have recommended him to many.
    Dawn Middleton — Nov 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Barry Getzoff, DO

    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 63 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1265626048
    Fellowship
    • Albert Einstein Healthcare Network
    Residency
    • Metropolitan Hospital (Philadelphia, PA)
    Medical Education
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
    • Jefferson Bucks Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barry Getzoff, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Getzoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Getzoff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Getzoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Getzoff works at Arthritis Group in Langhorne, PA. View the full address on Dr. Getzoff’s profile.

    Dr. Getzoff has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Getzoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Getzoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Getzoff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Getzoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Getzoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

