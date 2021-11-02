Dr. Barry Getzoff, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Getzoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Getzoff, DO
Overview of Dr. Barry Getzoff, DO
Dr. Barry Getzoff, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 63 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Jefferson Bucks Hospital.
Dr. Getzoff's Office Locations
Arthritis Group920 Town Center Dr Ste 30, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Health Net
- Keystone Health Plan East
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Dr. Getzoff for 24 yrs & would NEVER see anyone else for my multiple conditions. It's thanks to Dr. G that I know what I have, before him I was told something different at every appt & at those appts I would wait 2-3 hrs for a 5 min visit. Dr. G is the most caring & knowledgeable Dr I have ever known. He takes the time at every appt to listen to my concerns & addresses each one with me making sure to explain what's going on & why. I trust him so much that my daughter will see him after she's discharged from Pediatric Rheum. I tell everyone I know what a great Dr he is & have recommended him to many.
About Dr. Barry Getzoff, DO
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Healthcare Network
- Metropolitan Hospital (Philadelphia, PA)
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Getzoff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Getzoff accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Getzoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Getzoff has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Getzoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Getzoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Getzoff.
