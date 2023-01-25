See All Oncologists in Charleston, SC
Dr. Barry Gibney, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Barry Gibney, MD

Oncology
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Barry Gibney, MD

Dr. Barry Gibney, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They completed their residency with Brigham and Womens Hospital|Milton Hershey Medical Center

Dr. Gibney works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Esophageal Cancer, Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) and Thoracentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gibney's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Hollings Cancer Center
    86 Jonathan Lucas St Fl 3, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Esophageal Cancer
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Thoracentesis
Esophageal Cancer
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Thoracentesis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Arterial Catheterization With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgery for Achalasia Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Removal, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Transplant Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Sympathectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Assist Device Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gibney?

    Jan 25, 2023
    Dr. Gibney has exceptional surgical skill. He removed a lung mass that others thought would be hard to remove. My recovery went well. I would recommend him without reservation. So happy with my outcome.
    — Jan 25, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Barry Gibney, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Barry Gibney, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gibney to family and friends

    Dr. Gibney's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gibney

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Barry Gibney, MD.

    About Dr. Barry Gibney, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1093933467
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Brigham and Womens Hospital|Milton Hershey Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Milton Hershey Medical Center
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barry Gibney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gibney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gibney has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gibney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gibney works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Gibney’s profile.

    Dr. Gibney has seen patients for Esophageal Cancer, Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) and Thoracentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gibney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gibney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gibney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gibney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gibney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.